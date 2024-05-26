Umair guides Khizra Club to victory in PCB Inter Club Championship

LAHORE - Captain Umair Abbas guided Khizra Cricket Club to a commanding 99-run victory over Speed Cricket Club in the PCB Inter Club Cricket Championship West Zone Lahore at New Ittefaq Ground. Khizra Cricket Club, winning the toss and opting to bat first, posted a formidable total of 304-3 in their allotted 40 overs. Captain Umair Abbas led from the front with a magnificent innings of 108 runs to emerge as player of the match, while Wali Khan contributed a stunning unbeaten 100. Hamza Nawaz added a solid 46, and Shahrukh Ali 32. M Shahbaz bowled well and bagged 2-68. In response, Speed Cricket Club could only manage 205-5 in their 40 overs. M Aslam remained unbeaten on 50, with M Zeeshan scoring 38 and Shahzaib Ali adding 34 runs. Khizer Malik took 2 wickets, while Shahrukh Ali, Wali Khan, and M. Umer claimed a wicket each.

Scores in Brief

KHIZRA CRICKET CLUB 304/3 in 40 overs (Umair Abbas 108, Wali Khan 100*, Hamza Nawaz 46, Shahrukh Ali 32; M Shahbaz 2/68) beat SPEED CRICKET CLUB 205/5 in 40 overs (M Aslam 50*, MZeeshan 38, Shahzaib Ali 34; Khizer Malik 2/35, M Umer 1/20, Wali Khan 1/22) by 99 runs.