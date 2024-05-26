Sunday, May 26, 2024
USKT inks MoU with GCWUS

Staff Reporter
May 26, 2024
SIALKOT    -   The Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) University of Sialkot (USKT) was invited by Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi to formalize a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between USKT and GCWUS. The signing ceremony took place in a collaborative and forward-looking spirit, reflecting the shared commitment of USKT and GCWUS to enhance educational opportunities and academic excellence. Chairman Board of Governors USKT, Faisal Manzoor, appreciate the GCWUS team and the progress they have made in such a short time and shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This MoU is a testament to our dedication to creating synergies that benefit both our institutions. Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi highlighted the significance of this agreement, noting, “The partnership between GCWUS and USKT will pave the way for numerous collaborative initiatives.”

Staff Reporter

