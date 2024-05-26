ZARRA App reports 2,130 successful closures in child recovery cases

ISLAMABAD - Since its launch, the ZARRA App has processed 3,639 cases, successfully closing 2,130 of them and resulting in the recovery of missing children or the resolution of the reported issues. “There are still 592 ongoing cases that require continued efforts,” said the DG of the ZARRA Response and Recovery App, Ministry of Human Rights, on Saturday. The Zainab Alert Response and Recovery database shows a positive trend, with the number of open cases currently at 592 — a substantial 41 percent decrease compared to last month. This indicates significant progress in case resolution. A total of 2,130 cases have been successfully closed, and the system has identified 265 duplicate cases.