Share:

LAHORE - Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kunwar Shah Rukh has directed the police to remain on high alert to maintain law and order in the province. He emphasised arrest of criminals involved in street and other crimes. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Of­fice (CPO), here on Friday. The Acting IGP said that police teams in all districts of the province should perform their duties with more diligence and conscientiousness and ongoing crackdown on crime should be accelerated. Kanwar Shah Rukh ordered for comprehensive strategy for peaceful conduct of Pak-England Test series in Rawalpindi. He said that search, sweep and combing operations should continue on daily basis in ho­tels, around the stadium and adjacent areas. In view of the march and the cricket match, an effective alternative traffic management plan should be chalked out and no roads should be closed unnecessarily. In the meeting, overall situation of law and order, long march security, crime prevention and other issues were discussed. The Act­ing IGP ordered a massive crackdown on kite manufac­turers, dealers and metallic string mak­ers and users. He said Lahore, Rawal­pindi, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura regions should take special measures against kite-flying and law-breakers. He said anti-smog crackdown with the teams of the district adminis­tration and environment department should be expedited. He stressed ex­tending assistance to other depart­ments in their drive against vehicles emitting smoke on roads, factories and kiln owners for breach of rules.