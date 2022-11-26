Share:

LAHORE-As an increasing number of global buyers are turning online to fulfil their sourcing needs and diversify their sourcing requirements across countries, and suppliers around the world are also expanding into the online realm, now is the time for Pakistani businesses to seriously consider joining the e-commerce space.

Alibaba.com looks forward to a promising digital future for which it extends all necessary services to facilitate the growth of e-commerce culture in Pakistan. Country Head Alibaba.com – Pakistan Mr Song said Pakistan has untapped e-commerce potential and companies here, once given support on digital platform access as well as skill development, will be well positioned to set foot in the global market. Alibaba.com looks forward to a promising digital future for which it extends all necessary services to facilitate the growth of e-commerce culture in Pakistan. In line with this view, Alibaba.com will continue its efforts to help promote Pakistan’s export growth through supporting SMEs while also training Pakistani businesses to use digital platforms for sustainable growth.

He further added outside of China, Pakistan is among the top 5 markets in terms of number of Gold Supplier members on Alibaba.com. There is a huge demand for Pakistani made products, especially in categories such as Himalayan rock salt, sports apparel and textile. Private and government bodies should facilitate payment, logistics and other services adjacent and necessary for the B2B businesses through sustainable e-commerce policy.