MUZAFFARABAD - All arrangements have been finalized to conduct the first phase of local government elections in Muzaffarabad division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday (tomorrow). This was said by Commissioner Masood ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Irfan Masood Kashfi during a joint presser here on Friday. The election commission had decided a week earlier to conduct LG polls in three phases due to the unavailability of additional security personnel from the federal government. Polling in Muzaffarabad division is going to be held on November 27 (Sunday) while in Poonch division on December 03 and in Mirpur division on December 08. The commissioner said the polling staff had been trained and assigned the duties at their respective polling stations in three districts of the division while peace and coordination committees had been constituted at each polling station comprising local people and government officials to maintain harmony during the polling. He said 7,785 polling staff had been deputed on 1,323 polling stations in all three districts and polling material had been transported safely at the offices of returning and assistant returning officers from where will be handed over to staff on Saturday evening or Sunday morning. He said the presiding officers had been empowered with magisterial powers to peacefully conduct the polling and implement the code of conduct issued by election commission under election laws and criminal procedure code (Cr.PC) and authorized for a summary trail.