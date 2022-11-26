Share:

FAISALABAD - A special round of Anti Polio Cam­paign in 130 Union Councils (UCs) of 3 Tehsil of Faisalabad district would commence here from 28 November (Monday).

Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh reviewed the arrangements and said that anti polio drive would continue up to December 04, 2022 during which more than 0.677 mil­lion children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops. He said that 2289 teams of health de­partment were constituted to perform duties during anti polio drive.

He directed the health department to implement anti polio campaign un­der micro plan to ensure 100 percent results. He also directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the cam­paign strictly in addition to using all re­sources of publicity to convince the par­ents for achieving 100 percent target.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dis­trict Health Authority Dr. Kashif Mehmood Kamboo briefed the meet­ing and said that special round of anti polio campaign would be started in 113 union councils of Tehsil city, 7 UCs of Tehsil Saddar and 10 UCs of Tehsil Jaranwala.

31 POLICEMEN RESHUFFLED IN FAISALABAD

SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad on Friday reshuffled 31 policemen to im­prove performance of the department.

A spokesman for the police said SSP Operations transferred Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ashraf from Lundian­wala police station to Sadar Tandlian­wala police station while ASI Abdul Sattar Gujjar was transferred from Sa­dar Tandlianwala police station and ap­pointed in Lundianwala police station.

Similarly, ASI Ejaz Ahmad was transferred from Mansoorabad police station to Special Branch Office, ASI Iftikhar Ali from Special Branch to Mansoorabad police station and Train­ee Sub Inspector (TSI) Zainur Rehman from Kotwali police station to incharge Police Khidmat Markaz D-Ground.

Meanwhile, constable Altaf Hussain was transferred from Sargodha Road police station to Gulberg police sta­tion, constable Sher Jahan from Mu­reedwala to Bahlak, constable Shafqat Abbas from Sadar Jaranwala to Po­lice Lines, constable Khiyyam Abbas from Anti Riots to Madina Town, head constable Shehbaz Ali from Madina Town to City Jaranwala, constable Ali Hussain from RPO House to Khu­rarianwala, constable Zubair Khan from Peoples Colony to Buchiana, constable Khuda Yar from Dijkot to City Tandlianwala, constable Farooq Ahmad Chaudhary from Tarkhani to Satiana and constable Siddique was transferred from CIA Staff Lyallpur Division to CIA Iqbal Division.