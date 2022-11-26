Share:

Peshawar - Over 2.8 million children will be vaccinated against polio in November in 12 districts of the province, with a focus on the southern and central parts of the province. This was decided during a meeting here at the emergency Operations Centre Khyber pakhtunkhwa, which was chaired by Dr shaheen afridi, Director General health services Khyber pakhtunkhwa, and additional secretary health (polio eradication)/Coordinator eOC asif raheem. Deputy Coordinator eOC Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Team Lead UNICeF Kp Dr andrew etsano, Team Lead whO Kp Dr sarfaraz afridi, Technical Focal person eOC Kp Dr Imtiaz ali shah, Team Lead N-sTOp Dr hafeezullah, and relevant health department officials attended the event as well. The chair was informed that the National emergency Operations Centre (NeOC) has decided to conduct the November campaign in two phases in 12 districts, including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North waziristan, DI Khan, Tank, south waziristan, peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, swat, Mohmand, and Bajaur. The first round will be held in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and North waziristan districts from November 28 to December 2, 2022, with teams administering polio drops to 566,164 million children under the age of five. similarly, the chair was informed that the second round of the campaign will begin on December 5, 2022, in seven districts: DI Khan, Tank and south waziristan, peshawar, Khyber, swat, and Nowshera, with a partial campaign in Bajaur and Mohmand. In total, 2,804,081 children will receive polio drops in the campaign’s 12 districts, which will be served by 11,464 teams, including 9,184 mobile teams, 700 fixed teams, 612 transit teams, and 74 roaming teams. More than 20,000 law enforcement personnel will be deployed in campaign districts to ensure the safety of frontline workers during the November campaign.