Share:

An anti-polio drive of different durations will formally begin in nine districts of Punjab on Monday.

This was told during a meeting in Lahore today (Saturday) chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sunbal. They informally inaugurated the drive by administering vaccine to children on the occasion.

The meeting was told that the drive will be conducted for seven days in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi districts while for five days in six districts Sialkot, DG Khan, Multan, Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur.

The Health Minister directed to ensure hundred percent coverage during the drive.