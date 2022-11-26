Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar on Saturday admired the sacrifices made by the Pak Army.

He was expressing his thoughts in his address to the participants of the long march, lamenting that in the matter of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the FIR was registered as per Imran’s will. Asad stated that historic events are taking place in Pakistan and that the fate of the country would no longer be decided behind closed doors.

Like other PTI leaders, Asad Umar talked about senator Azam Swati and noted journalist Arshad Sharif, saying that appeals of both of them were sidelined, adding that the family of Arshad Sharif is waiting for the ‘deliverance’ of justice.