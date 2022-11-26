Share:

Mardan - a seminar on World Toilet day was jointly arranged by the department of Environmental Sciences at abdul Wali Khan University mardan (aWKUm) and Wateraid Pakistan. This was part of a series of events planned across the country by Wateraid Pakistan to contribute to the global observance to raise awareness about the affects of sanitation systems on groundwater. The seminar drew attendees from academia, civil society organisations, nGOs, water and sanitation service providers, practitioners, and government officials. during the session, both national and international researchers and academicians presented their research findings that broadly covered the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH) thematic areas. It was revealed that over 3.6 billion people, almost half of the world’s population, do not have access to safely managed sanitation facilities at their homes. Similarly, in Pakistan about 30 percent of the population live with poor sanitation facilities, 75 percent of toilets are not linked with septic tanks, and 19 percent defecate in the open. Lack of proper drainage system, poor hygiene and inappropriate latrines contribute to raising water-borne diseases. 16 Pakhtunkhwa College of arts (PCa) aWKUm students participated in a watercolour painting competition. The objective was to develop and highlight the links between WaSH and environmental pollution issues with human health. Keynote speakers sensitized the audience well on how an adequate sanitation system can improve public health and has long-lasting beneficial impacts on social and economic development. In the end, Prof dr Sultan ayaz, ProVice Chancellor aWKUm thanked WaterAid Pakistan for the financial support and distributed certificates of appreciation and shields among the painting competition position holders and the keynote speakers.