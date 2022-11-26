Share:

New York Strikers, who are making their debut in the sixth season of Abu Dhabi T10, started off their tournament with a defeat on the opening day against the Bangla Tigers, before bouncing back in style to hand the Chennai Braves in their second game.

Speaking about the format, one of Pakistan’s best bowlers in recent years, Wahab Riaz said that the T10 poses plenty of challenges to the skillset of the bowlers. “T10 is a very batter friendly format and in 10 overs one has capture 10 wickets to win the game. But for the bowlers, a format like this gives you great idea about your own abilities and skills. And even though you will concede runs, if as a bowler you can pick up some new skills or fine tune an aspect of your game, it will only help in the other formats,” Riaz said. “Those learnings will help later on in a variety of pressure situations and the team and captain can capitalise on that as well.”

Another aspect which the ace pacer believes is crucial is keeping fit during such a tightly packed schedule. Riaz noted that while it is tough, it’s the kind of thing they’ve been training for all their lives. “It’s hard but that’s what you train for all your life. As a bowler you have to deliver two overs while the batters have to bat 10 overs. It is a high intensity format, even more than T20s, but it should not affect us players really, because we train and plan for these things and situations. You have to mentally prepare yourself for this, and it eventually becomes easier for all of us.”

Speaking about working together as a team and adapting to each other during such a short period of time, Riaz explained that it is tough, but it is all about combined effort. “It is tough when you are coming together for around 10 days as a team. Everyone makes the combined effort and with so much franchise cricket happening all around the globe, most of the players have played with each other in different tournaments. That helps in helping the team work together, and what also makes things easier is how the team management helps you settle in.”

Riaz also touched upon how the team prepares for the games, saying that irrespective of the result, the previous match needs to be put in the background. “I think we have to forget the last game always, whether you win or lose, that’s done and we have to concentrate on the next game. Everyday is a new day and if you keep thinking about the previous day, you won’t be able to perform in the next game. So I think the best way to work is that you stay calm and look ahead to the next game,” Riaz signed off. The New York Strikers are one of two new franchises in the 8-team tournament. The Strikers and the Morrisville SAMP Army are both USA based franchises that have joined the T10 bandwagon this year.