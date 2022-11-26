Share:

The restive situation at the Pak-Afghan border has refused to calm down as the number of cross-border attacks has continued to increase in frequency. This has pushed Islamabad to pursue another round of talks with the Afghan Taliban government, and some kind of resolution must be sought for this persistent issue given the variety of threats facing the country.

The Foreign Office has openly stated that there are issues at the Pak-Afghan border and that the two sides are holding regular border flag meetings and are engaged in discussions at various levels, including the Kharlachi Border Crossing Point. While the Chaman border was reopened earlier this week, tensions between the two sides were running high after an armed Afghan reportedly crossed into Pakistan and opened fire on the troops, killing a soldier and wounding another two.

The security situation has only deteriorated since the change of government in Afghanistan, though in some quarters the expectation was that things would stabilise significantly along the border. Pakistan’s security forces have been targeted in attacks multiple times this year, and the Afghan government has failed to keep its promise of not allowing its soil to be used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Not only is this a serious security issue, but the closure of crossings along the border poses other problems for communities that reside on both sides, and also hampers the movement of fruit exports that comes at a high cost for farmers unable to get their produce to the market.

As another round of talks takes place, the hope is that we can get more concrete assurances from Kabul regarding our security concerns. This is all the more important because there is unrest at both flanks because of New Delhi’s belligerent posture, so it would help considerably in strategic planning if things calmed down at one end.