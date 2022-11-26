Share:

Islamabad - after just two years of the introduction of comprehensive building bylaws, the planning wing of the Capital development authority has once again decided to update them to end the anomalies and bring further clarity in the rules. The Cda had introduced its new building bylaws in 2020 by including some paradigm shift changes mainly to facilitate the commercial properties of the private housing societies—leaving them in profit of billions of rupees. However, after just two years of their introduction, now the planning wing of the road authority is once again on road to update them. a meeting in this regard was held under the chair of member planning and design Cda waseem Hayat bajwa, in which it was decided to update the existing building bylaws. as for instance, the Cda board has taken about half dozen decisions since the introduction of new building bylaws on case to case basis and these decisions were needed to be incorporated properly into the bylaws to avoid their manipulation on pick and choose basis. The member planning and design has directed to incorporate all such decisions into the building bylaws. sources informed that private housing societies were complaining for discriminatory Floor area ratio (Far) between Cda’s own sectors and inside the private housing societies. The matter was discussed in detail and it was decided that the allowable Far will be made consistent with the Far permissible at the different roads of the Cda’s own sector. A senior officer explained to The Nation that for example at present 1:10 Far is permissible in the blue area which have the 360 feet wide right of the way (rOw) and if once allowed same will be applicable in private housing schemes but subject to the availability of same rOw. it is also decided in the meeting that the director building Control section south which is dealing with the enforcement of building bylaws in zones iV and V will prepare an action plan that how already constructed building could be regularised by imposing fines upon their compoundable violations. it was tasked to the director bCs south to coordinate with Finance wing and work out a way forward in this regard, which will not attract huge revenue to the authority but it will also help to bring a large number of illegal buildings into legal framework. it was also decided in the meeting that the parking issues in the buildings of mauve area would also be resolved. in addition to aforementioned points, the member planning and design also directed all the formations to prepare their recommendations to end the flaws and gaps in building bylaws pertaining to their respective area. sources told that a deadline to complete the work on this proposal to update was set for 25th november, which could not be met but it is expected to be completed soon. Once finalised, a comprehensive summary would be table in Cda board meeting to gets its node, which is competent to make changes in its rules and regulations.