ISLAMABAD - A special ceremony was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters yesterday to bid farewell to Gen Nadeem Raza, the outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. He is retiring today after 41 years of illustrious military service. The ceremony was attended by ex-chairmen JCSC and senior officers of Tri-Services, according to the ISPR. While addressing the ceremony, General Nadeem Raza thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities with honesty, justice and dignity. He applauded the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces in defending the motherland. He reiterated that defence of the country is impregnable and gallant soldiers will not hesitate in making it even stronger. A smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on arrival at the venue. Gen Nadeem Raza reviewed the guard of honour and march past.