LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has con­gratulated Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir on his eleva­tion as Chief of the Army Staff and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza for being appointed as the Chair­man of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. In his message of felicitations, the CM expressed good wishes and added that both were highly compe­tent and professional officers. “After the appoint­ment of the new army chief, speculations should stop now. There is full hope that under the new leadership, the Pak army will continue its achieve­ments further”, he said. Paying tribute to the ser­vices of Qamar Javed Bajwa, the CM said that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa had rendered exemplary ser­vices for the defence and peace in the country.

The war against terror was successfully fought under the leadership of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and the armed forces rendered valuable services in the stabilization of the economy, diplomacy and natural disasters, he further said.

EX-MINISTER CH ZAHEERUDDIN CALLS ON CM

Former provincial minister and MPA Ch. Za­heeruddin called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed different matters including constituency-related problems, development schemes and political situation. The CM termed Imran Khan the pinnacle of national politics and added that the ongoing health, edu­cation and clean water projects in Faisalabad will be completed soon. The government was taking steps to solve public problems; he said and added that Rescue 1122 has been devolved to the grass­roots to expand the scope of its services. The gov­ernment was promoting social welfare programs in accordance with the vision of Imran Khan; he stated and noted that the scope of health and Ehsaas ration card programs have been widened to reduce poverty and achieve the goals of the welfare state, he concluded.

CM condoles death of actor Ismail Tara

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has ex­pressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of actor Ismail Tara and extended sympa­thies to the bereaved heirs. Ismail Tara’s popular TV drama ‘Fifty Fifty’ is still remembered by fans as he immortalized it with unique acting. The history of Pakistani comedy cannot be complete without Ismail Tara, he concluded