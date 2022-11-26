Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that vio­lence against women is a crimi­nal act and made it clear that any brutality or oppression against women is intolerable.

In his message, the CM stated that we must stop all types of violence against women in so­ciety.

The religion of Islam gave equal rights to women and there are clear orders about the rights of women in the Holy Qur’an’s Surat al-Nisa, he added and pointed out that women were given the right to protection, education, work and freedom of choice by Is­lam. The Holy Prophet Muham­mad (PBUH) emphasized the sanctity of women and their rights and demonstrated exem­plary conduct towards women. Women should not succumb to any form of violence and oppression but stand up for their rights, the CM conveyed. This day ensures protection for women victims of violence and allows them to lead a dignified life. We must fulfil religious, so­cial and moral responsibilities and pledge to end all forms of violence against women, con­cluded the CM.