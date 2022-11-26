Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of a reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others till December 15. Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings on the reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau. During the proceedings, Hamza Shehbaz’s counsel submitted an exemption application, requesting the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day. He submitted that Hamza Shehbaz had back pain and could not attend the proceedings. The court allowed the application and granted exemption from personal appearance to Hamza for one-day. The court recorded the statement of a NAB witness, Tajamul Islam, operation manager of a private bank, during the proceedings. The defence counsel, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, also completed cross-examination from him. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Dec 15 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.