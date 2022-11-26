The crescent of Jamad-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH has been sighted and today (Saturday) is the first Jamad-ul-Awwal.
This was announced by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
11:18 AM | November 26, 2022
The crescent of Jamad-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH has been sighted and today (Saturday) is the first Jamad-ul-Awwal.
This was announced by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.