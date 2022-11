Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired a meeting of the Special Committee constituted by Prime Minister on ‘Qaumi Sehat Card/Sehat Sahulat Program’. Federal Minister for National Health, Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmoud Pasha attended meeting.