PTI leader Faisal Vawda was handed a lifeline by the Supreme Court on Friday when it overturned the ECP’s ruling of a lifetime disqualification in favour of a five-year suspension. The PTI leader got relief through the court’s interpretation of his actions—the SC ruled that he was not willfully hiding his dual citizenship. The declaration made in the affidavit was instead considered an error, for which the penalty of the five-year disqualification was imposed.

It is important to remember here that the case had been moved in the SC by the former PTI lawmaker on the grounds of the ECP overstepping its duties in penalising Mr Vawda. A previous judgement by the SC had already declared that the ECP was not a court of law and handing out this punishment was essentially overstepping its jurisdiction.

Beyond this case and the judgement, many of the remarks made by the honourable Justices in these hearings were certainly very interesting. Most significant was the Chief Justice declaring that Article 62 (1)(f) was a draconian law. Given that both Mian Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen have been disqualified for life as a result of this law, the CJ’s comments pose questions on whether courts are likely to convict lawmakers using 62(1)(f) again.

Other questions arise as well. What constitutes a mistake compared to willfully looking to deceive or lie to a court? Does Faisal Vawda’s case offer new precedence on interpretations of honesty and the principles of Saadiq and Ameen concerning lawmakers? Will leniency like this be applied to cases in the future?

There are of course all questions for legal experts to handle in the months to come. For now, Faisal Vawda has certainly been handed a boon for the next elections, but there is still the matter of repairing ties with other party leaders including Chairman Imran Khan if Mr Vawda wants to continue contesting elections under the PTI flag.