BERLIN-Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wanted to set up a European format for talks involving French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to find a solution to tensions between Russia and Ukraine before she left office last year, but said she lacked authority.

“I no longer had the authority to push it through, because everyone knew after all: she will be gone in the autumn,” Merkel is quoted as saying in Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine published Thursday, defending her policy toward Russia and Ukraine.

The former chancellor had indicated for a long time she would leave office after the September 2021 national elections in Germany. Merkel officially left office in December 2021.

In August that year, she traveled to Moscow on her last official visit.