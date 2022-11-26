Share:

QUETTA - An impressive and colour­ful farewell ceremony in the honor of graduating students of Department of Commerce, University of Turbat was ar­ranged here on Friday. The students presented some creative performances in­cluding drama, funny stories, quiz competition, interviews of the senior students, songs, poetry and Balochi tradi­tional Dochapi. Later, while delivering a farewell speech, Dr Mushtaq Muhammad Ba­dini, Chairperson of the Com­merce Department advised the students to take part in the extracurricular activi­ties besides their studies. He wished a bright future for the graduating students and thanked the faculty members of the Commerce Depart­ment for their cooperation and sparing time to grace this event with their presence.