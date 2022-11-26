Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that PTI rigged the 2018 elections to come to power, which led to economic turmoil.

Addressing the public gathering, the PDM leader said, "Firstly political chaos was created in the country, we have saved it from devastation, and soon political and economic stability will be seen."

The JUI leader stated we have fought a war for the sake of the country’s sovereignty and protection. Pakistan was on the verge of destruction. Today we have stepped out of some major crises, and now Pakistan is of the "grey list."

While criticizing Imran Khan, Fazlur Rehman said "foreign funding was kept hidden, everything has been proven, and there is nothing left to keep from the public."

He stated that "JUIF is working for people’s rights. "It is said that there should be a national government, and I want these powers to know that this country has a national government."