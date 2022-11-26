Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPC) Hospital would serve as the undergraduate teaching hospital for the newly established NUST School of Health Sciences (SHS) as per an understanding between the both institutions. The chief guest at the signing ceremony was Mr Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C). Prominent among others present at the occasion were Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST; Mr Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Secretary MoST; and senior consultants from FGPC hospital. The agreement was signed by Dr Osman Hasan, Pro-Rector Academics NUST and Dr Inayat Ullah Baig, ED FGPC Hospital. Speaking at the occasion, Minister for Health Mr Abdul Qadir Patel extended his felicitations to NUST and FGPC Hospital on this joint initiative, which, he believed, would augur well for the health sector of Pakistan. He was particularly impressed with the meritorious achievements NUST has garnered in a short span since its inception, particularly mentioning the launch of NUST School of Health Sciences (SHS) that would address the dearth of highly skilled doctors in the country. He termed the newly forged partnership a step in the right direction, which would be remembered as a landmark initiative in history. In his welcome address, Rector NUST thanked the Minister of Health for his continuous guidance and unstinting support during the entire process of enabling this much-needed partnership.