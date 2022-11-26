Share:

Despite continuous propaganda against FIFA’s World Cup host country, Qatar should be lauded for sticking to its Islamic roots. While the Western media struggled to tarnish the image of the oil-rich country by raising issues such as human rights violations, let us not forget the armed hostilities and oppression it wrecked upon the Middle East for the “greater good” of humanity; leaving the pages of history splattered with blood. From banning alcohol to rising against immoral activities during football matches, Qatar has sent across an important lesson for countries that were established based on Islamic ideology to be proud of their religion and not bow to Western propaganda.

Perhaps Pakistan should take a leaf out of Qatar’s book and understand where it is headed when it comes to the promotion of its content. An example of this is the film industry. Let us not forget the chant that liberated us from the colonials.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.