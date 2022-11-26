Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, his demand from Rawalpindi is to get selected again.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech from Rawalpindi’s long march, FM Bilawal Bhutto said, “PTI face-saving flop show is anticlimactic. Unable to pull revolution crowds, failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs, frustrated, resorts to resignation drama.”

“Imran's demand from Rawalpindi is not azadi but to be reselected. How long will KP and Punjab be used as political props?”, he added.