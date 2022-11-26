Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that the Rawalpindi rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be a step for the "freedom from slavery".

Taking to Twitter, in his video message, Rashid expressed his views regarding the historic gathering to be held in Rawalpindi today (Saturday).

The former Interior Minister said that today will be the day "to set the political history of freedom from slavery".

He said that being a Muslim, we have a belief that a day is fixed for everyone to die and added that he will leave Lal Haveli with Rashid Shafiq and go to Faizabad on foot today and terming Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as a "terrorist" who is "threatening" every day should hear that "we are coming".

It is pertinent to mention her that the day has finally arrived for the much-awaited climax of the PTI long march today as PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is most likely to arrive in Rawalpindi today to address his "charged" workers and supporters to further intensify "pressure" on the PDM-led coalition government for snap elections in the country.

The PTI’s power show in Rawalpindi is expected to reach its peak today merely a day after the key appointments of the Pakistan Army -- the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Imran Khan will appear in the public first time after his long march’s container came under gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3. Imran Khan, who suffered bullet wounds along with others, remained under medical treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and was later shifted to his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence, will fly to Rawalpindi via chopper around 2pm and will later address "a large number" of party workers.

The PTI chief will be transported to the venue amid tight security as extraordinary arrangements have been made to secure Imran Khan and other leaders keeping in view life threats as feared by interior minister Rana Sanaullah.

As usual, the former prime minister is expected to charge his workers against the sitting government’s anti-masses policies, mounting inflation, corruption of PDM bigwigs, and etc.

The PTI stalwart – who was removed through a no-confidence motion in April this year -- has already been demanding the holding of snap elections and in his today’s address he is likely to announce his future line of action against the rulers.

It’s still unclear whether the power show will turn into a prolonged sit-in or conclude with some other important announcement.