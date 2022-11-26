Share:

Peshawar - Once known as city of flowers, peshawar is currently witnessing massive traffic jams due to increase in the number of vehicles and shrinking of roads due to ill-planned Bus rapid Transit (BrT) project. Instead of enjoying fragrance of Gul-e-Dawoddi, red roses, jasmine and others seasonal flowers, peshawarties are nowadays exposed to inhale the polluted air mostly emanating from tsunami of unregistered rickshaws, taxis, wagons and old passengers buses leading to an increase in the number of cases of eNT, cough, chest and other seasonal infections. Traffic jams mostly from hashtnagri to Malik saad shaheed bridge have added to the miseries of people, students, lawyers, businessmen and the government officials to reach their respective offices in time due to frequent strikes mostly by the employees of the provincial government’s departments on main GT road in front of the Kp assembly. The narrow of GT road due to construction of ill-planned BrT corridor, blocking of ‘suray bridge’ often by the demonstrators and VVIp movement were hampering smooth flow of traffic, creating great difficulties for employees of civil secretariat and students during peak hours. Besides areas located on main GT road including Gulbahar, hashtnagri and Firdus, the traffic mess at Dabgari garden, a hub of private hospitals, doctors’ clinics and laboratories had increased the miseries of citizens and poor patients, who are spending hours on roads due to influx of vehicles. alike patients in ambulances with their blaring sirens are also being seen stranded on GT road and sher shah suri roads besides others link roads leading to Lady reading hospital (Lrh) and Dabgari gardens in the unruly traffic adding to their mental agony. riazul haq, a heart patient of Nowshera district, who was stuck in traffic jam near Fridus on Friday told app that he started his journey from general bus stand at about 12:30pm and reached Dabgari garden around 2:00pm by covering the 30 minutes distance in one hour and 30 minutes. “It was my worst and nerve-breaking experience I had in peshawar since my retirement from a government job two years ago. My knees started to hurt due to excessive use of clutch and brakes during driving in traffic mess.” he said BrT buses were often overloaded due to passengers’ rush after scrapping of old buses and wagons on its routes, resultantly most of patients have to travel in BrT from peshawar City to hayatabad without a seat. a Transport Department’s official told APP that majority of drivers of tri-wheelers are without permits, and that the traffic police has been empowered to take strict action against an illegally operating vehicles. To address traffic jams, he said new feeder routes of BrT including hayatabad phase-I, regi Model Town/Nasir Bagh road, warsak road and Chamkani to pabbi were approved. Likewise, special seats were reserved in BrT for women and persons with disabilities, he said, adding over 60,000 women and girls were using the service on daily basis. a new general bus stand on 303 kanal is being constructed at sardar Ghari near BrT main terminal, which after completion would address the problem of traffic jam on permanent basis in peshawar, he added.