Share:

The entire world has seen that education has always been the most elementary and essential part of human life, especially for women in this fast age. It plays an imminent function in the development and advancement of a nation in every respect, especially in socio-economic and political dimensions. The constitution of our country correspondingly provides free schooling up to the age of 16 for its nationals.

Yet, the dynamics are different because of gender disparity. Where merely more than half of the female population is not getting rudimentary schooling. The reason behind this is the supremacy and lack to exercise it truly. Owing to this, the female literacy rate is still standing up at only 46.5 percent compared to other neighboring countries including India, Bangladesh, and several other South Asian countries that are going to cross this threshold soon. In the wake of such conditions in the schooling system, the country needs more educational reforms and should prioritize women’s education. It should also introduce a Single National Curriculum as soon as possible to provide quality education for the country’s growth and development.

NOREEN ANWAR,

Kech.