Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking more time in the National Assembly to discuss the miseries and compensation for flood victims, the coalition government has given an impression that the flood-affected areas would be compensated without any ‘prejudice’ in any area. “Neither the federal nor the provincial governments are distributing flood relief goods on the basis of party affiliation,” claimed Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif in the assembly. The unprecedented deluge in the country had badly affected three provinces Sindh, Balochistan and some area of Punjab [Southern Punjab]. “Flood victims should be compensated timely and without any prejudice,” said the minister and assured to take this matter in the federal cabinet to address the grievances of the flood affectees as soon as possible. “Obviously, in winter it is much difficult to spend nights under the open sky,” said the minister, adding that it was the responsibility of the government to provide them shelter before the temperature reaches freezing point. The government also had given a package for farmers, particularly in those areas which were severely affected by the monsoon rains and flash floods. The minister said that the government in the current economic crunch has limited resources but is trying to reach out other institutions to provide relief to the affectees. About the development funds, the minister criticized the political culture of providing funds only to winning party candidates. “The candidates of the opposition parties are not entertained equally,” he spoke against this political culture. “The previous government did not provide even a single penny to the members of opposition benches because of that the people of their constituencies were deprived of the development work,” he said expressing the hope to eliminate this culture. A member from treasury benches Muhammad Hashim Notezai from BNP raised the voice for affected farmers due to the floods. “The government should provide timely compensation to the farmers,” he said adding that the farmers should be given leverage in case of electricity bills and they should be facilitated by solar panels to meet their electricity needs. He was of the view that the flood-affected people should be provided cash so that they could build their houses as early as possible. A senior member from GDA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, on a point of order, said that people affected by the monsoon rains and deadly floods were waiting for compensation and relief. He said the government had announced a Rs 5,000 subsidy per acre to the farmers but they had not paid yet. Mahar asked the government to release funds to the flood victims as soon as possible.