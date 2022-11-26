Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government has released the entire PSDP allocation of Rs87 billion of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the parliamentarians during the first four months of the current fiscal 2022-23.

Out of the total PSDP allocation of Rs 727b during the first four months (July- October), Rs 241.262b has been released/disbursed, while the expenditure is only Rs 98.782b (13pc) of the total allocation, official summary of the PSDP 2022-23 releases said.

As per the release strategy of the Finance Division for the developmental budget 2022-23, the Ministry of Planning will release 20pc of funds for the development budget in the 1st quarter, 25pc in the 2nd quarter, 30pc in 3rd quarter and 20pc in 4th quarter.

As per the PSDP 2022-23 book, the allocation for SDGs was Rs68b, which was later enhanced to Rs 87b.The SDGs allocation was enhanced so all of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) 174 members in National Assembly should get Rs 500 million for development projects. The amount will be used for the execution of small projects related to sewage lines, streets maintenance, gas, water, and electricity projects under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some of the Ministries/Divisions have utilised less than 1pc of the allocations during the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year.

Climate Change Division has utilized Rs 34.70 million or 0.4pc of the allocated amount of Rs 9.5b in the PSDP 2022-23. The Planning Commission has released Rs1.9b during the first four months. Similarly, Finance Division has utilized Rs 14.59 million or 0.84pc of the allocated amount of Rs 1.66b. The Planning Commission has released/disbursed Rs286.46 million to Finance Division.

National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Division has incurred an expenditure of Rs 161.47 million.

Board of Investment has incurred an expenditure of Rs18.94 million (2.34pc) out of the allocations of Rs 807.50 million. The total released/disbursed amount to BOI is Rs 494.97 million. Even the Provincial and Special areas have utilized Rs 12.708b which is 9.12pc of the total allocation of Rs 140.635b. Higher Education Commission utilized Rs 2.532b which is 5.83pc of the allocation of Rs 44.718b.

The utilization of National Heritage & Culture Division was Rs 3.44 million which is 1.74pc of the allocation of Rs 200 million. Railways Division utilization is Rs 3.224b which is 9.87pc of the allocation of Rs32.648b.

The Water Resource Division has incurred an expenditure of Rs 18.809b which is 19.27pc of the allocation of Rs 97.559b. The total disbursement amount to Water Resource Division is Rs21.405b.

The expenditure incurred by Science &Technological Research Division is Rs 431.47 million which is just 7.54pc of the allocation of Rs 5.716b.

Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division has utilized Rs 721.03 million which is just 5pc of the allocated amount of Rs 14.282b.

Interior Division has incurred an expenditure of Rs 400.04 million which is 4.94pc of the allocation of Rs 8.093b.The total released disbursed amount to Interior Division is Rs 1.611b. The expenditure of Aviation Division is just Rs 360.48 million which is 14.5pc of the allocation of Rs 2484.87 million.