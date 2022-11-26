Share:

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE-A student of grade VI went missing. Family feared that the child has been abducted and appealed SSP to take notice.

According to details, 11-year-old Abdul Majeed Rajper s/o Muhammad Nadeem Rajper, a resident of Reti Mohallah of Mehrabpur district Naushahro Feroze left the house on Wednesday afternoon to play with friends but didn’t returned back. Despite all out efforts of family and police, the child could not be traced. Father of the Majeed Rajper feared that his son has been abducted and appealed SSP Naushahro Feroze Abdul Qayyum Pitafi to take notice and direct action to for recovery of child.