Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Saturday expressed his views, saying that the party’s leadership would prefer to remain ‘estranged’ if patriotism falls under insurgency.

Addressing the participants of the long march, Murad took a jibe at the government, accusing the rulers of treason, adding that whoever talks about the justice, subjected to the torture. He stated that the PTI leadership has pledged to fight both internal and external conspiracies.

Sharing his thoughts over the assassination of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, Murad said that Arshad’s killers should be brought to justice. Talking about the gunfire attack, Murad said that even after the assassination attempt on the PTI chief, he [Imran] remained ‘flawless’.