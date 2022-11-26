Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Minister for Pri­mary and Secondary Health­care (P&SH), Dr Akhtar Malik said that health and education were the keys for shaping up and building of a society and are the prime focus of PTI.

Addressing a Final Year Design Project Financing cer­emony organized by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at NFC-IET here Friday, the minister said Pakistani en­gineers possess a lot of po­tential and have served the country wholeheartedly de­spite shortage of resources. He maintained that the ups and downs go side by side in life but each one of us should keep our approach in the right direction. The minister insisted that only engineers could give the concept of Naya Pakistan, adding that they had earned a name for the country by demonstrat­ing their skills abroad. Dr Malik extolled PEC for financ­ing the projects and observed that more investment should be employed in health and education sectors.

MAPs Sania Kamran, Sabeen Gul, Asif Raan, Saleem Labar, PEC Punjab president, Dr Niaz Ahmed and a good number of students attended the event. Chairman PEC, Haroon Na­jeeb stressed the budding en­gineers to come forward and play their role in building the country. He insisted that en­gineers could rid the country of several problems faced by it besides its construction. He facilitated the delegation and executive bodies of the univer­sities for sending their proj­ects and participation in the ceremony