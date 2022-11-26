Share:

Peshawar - The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Bajaur police, former Levies, and the Khasadar force are the reason we are breathing in a peaceful environment today. This was said by the Regional Police Officer Malakand sajjad Khan on Friday, during a ceremony to issue appointment letters to the heirs of Bajaur police’s martyrs in Khar. shaukat ali Yousafzai, Commissioner Malakand Division, District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur Abdul Samad, and other officials were also present. provision of employment to the heirs of the martyrs was welcomed by Bajaur’s political, social, and public circles.