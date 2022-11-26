Share:

Rawalpindi/Islamabad - The district government has granted pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (pTi) permission for holding a public rally today (saturday) from Faizabad to rehmanabad on murree road on condition of not delivering anti-state speeches by the leadership or staging a sit-in, informed sources on Friday. deputy Commissioner (dC) rawalpindi Capt (retd) shohaib ali permitted the pTi leadership to hold a public rally on an application filed by district president and deputy speaker in punjab assembly wasiq Qayyum abbasi, they said. “The City district rawalpindi Government issued a 56-point permit for pTi to organize a public rally near Faizabad,” said an official of the district government. meanwhile, former premier imran Khan will land at pir mehr ali shah-arid agriculture University rawalpindi by helicopter as the islamabad Capital administration did not allow the party chief’s helicopter to land at parade Ground, more than 2km away from the venue. Faizabad Bus Terminal shut down The metro bus service has been suspended between the twin cities. The Faizabad bus Terminal has also been shut down for all kinds of transport from 10pm (Friday) to late night of saturday because of a public rally of pTi. The bosses of police forces of twin cities have made foolproof security arrangements to protect participants of public rallies. Containers have been placed on murree road near Faizabad blocking the movement of traffic putting the commuters and general public into huge trouble. sadiqabad police barred the pTi city chapter from setting up a stage for imran Khan near Faizabad and forced the organizers to change the venue, triggering an unrest among the leadership of pTi. They also said that imran Khan had not yet submitted an affidavit with the district government rawalpindi to assure the abeyance of the 56-point permit issued by dC. resultantly, the pTi chief may face more bans on part of the government, they added. Former Federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry brought the matter into notice of Chief minister punjab Chaudhry pervaiz Elahi to pull the reins of bosses of rawalpindi police for not permitting the organisers to set-up a stage near Faizabad. City Traffic Police Rawalpindi and islamabad Capital police issued advisories for the commuters and road users on social media website “Twitter.” Tens of hundreds of pTi supporters have camped up on murree road to accord warm welcome to imran Khan upon his arrival in rawalpindi. leaders of pTi including ali muhammad has also inaugurated a camp of pTi on murree road set-up to muster public support to make Haqeeqi azadi march a success. Former Foreign minister shah mehmood Qureshi also brought a rally on murree road. leaders including sheikh rashid ahmed, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Ghulam sarawar Khan, wasiq Qayyum abbasi, Umer Tanvir butt, raja rashid Hafeez, amir mehmood Kiani, muhammad baharat Raja and Sheikh Rashid Shafique vowed to pull out massive crowd to join public rally of imran Khan. On Friday, small and big public rallies kept moving on roads of rawalpindi to win public support for imran Khan’s Haqeeqi azadi march. sources also disclosed to The nation that pTi leadership has decided to stage sit-in near Faizabad despite a ban by the district government and tens of hundreds of plastic tubs filled with water have also been brought in a camp set up near allama iqbal park to defuse the tear gas shells to be fired by police to disperse the protestors of pTi. Talking to media men, dC Capt (retd) shohaib ali told media that the district administration granted permission to pTi to hold a public meeting at rehmanabad and in this regard, the political party had been requested to ensure implementation of conditions for political gathering. He said that the party leaders had been asked to hold political shows and dispersed peacefully. However, he expressed hope that the political gathering would be for a day and there would be no chance of a sit-in. He said that the security arrangements for the former premier had been made as per standard operating procedure laid out by the punjab government. He said that district administration facilitates political leadership as per the law of the country. District admin finalises security arrangements for cricket matches The dC said that security and other arrangements for the cricket matches which will kick off from December 1, 2022 had been finalised at rawalpindi Cricket stadium and the administration and law enforcement agencies would facilitate the participants and the pCb in this regard. On the other hand, the district administration issued a 56-point permit for the pTi to hold public gatherings through a notification. The notification further said that the English cricket team would soon arrive in rawalpindi, therefore, the venue should be completely vacated after the rally was over. In the notification, orders were issued to the rawalpindi police to take all necessary security measures for the rally. It clarified that PTI Chairperson imran Khan could only use the route decided by the pTi, district administration and security agencies. moreover, imran was barred from using a car with a sunroof before and after the rally. The permit directed that allama iqbal park could not be used for workers’ stay and should be completely vacated after the procession. Full implementation of the traffic plan by the traffic police was emphasised. anti-state sloganeering and the use of drone cameras were prohibited during rallies and sit-ins. The notification stated that the administration of the rally would be held responsible in case of any untoward incident or loss of life. it maintained that legal action would be taken for violating the terms and conditions. The islamabad administration sent copies of the permit to all concerned institutions. PTi supporters start gathering on murree road On other hand, hundreds of jubilant pTi leaders and workers started gathering on murree road that was also decorated with hugesized banners and portraits of imran Khan and other party leaders. Colourful electric bulbs were also installed around the venue of the public gathering. an interesting situation emerged when a police team of police station sadiqabad reached at Faizabad and stopped the pTi leadership from setting up a stage near Fiazabad while terming it a highly sensitive place. after police action, the pTi management shifted the stage at 6th road Flyover. according to pTi leaders, the set-up for public gathering will be divided into three sections. leadership will sit in the first section while the supporters will be accommodated in the second section whereas female supporters will be seated in the third section. public and commuters faced a lot of troubles after the Faizabad flyover, which connects Islamabad and rawalpindi, was completely sealed from all four sides. This caused severe problems for citizens travelling to islamabad through the flyover. Blocked roads created long queues and vehicles were stuck in traffic jams. The closure of the main highways of Rawalpindi led to severe traffic jams on rawalpindi double road, iJp road and rawalpindi-murree road. ambulances were also reportedly stuck in the rush. According to the traffic police, a diversion has been set up at Faizabad for those travelling from islamabad to rawalpindi via murree road, while the old airport road and stadium road can be used to enter islamabad from rawalpindi. in islamabad, Express Chowk and nadra Chowk remained closed for entry into the red Zone. However, alternate routes of margalla road, ayub Chowk and serena Chowk could be used. police claimed that pTi workers blocked the road by placing a container to prepare for the rally, due to which the road from Faizabad to islamabad was blocked. The police have issued guidelines that citizens should take alternate routes and call 15 in the case of an emergency. Capital Police Officer Operations islamabad sohail Zafar Chattha has instructed the police and FC officials to be highly alert and ready to deal with any emerging law and order situation. “all personnel posted on duty should be sent with anti-riots kits,” he further directed.