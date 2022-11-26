Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has departed for Pindi from his Lahore’s residence to lead the long march.

Prior to his departure, strict security arrangements were made at his residence Zaman Park.

The PTI Chairman left for Rawalpindi by air from Lahore. He is set to lead the long march in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the former premier said he is desperate to join the PTI’s long march as he has no more fear of life.

“I am facing life threat since the day I joined politics. I am going to Rawalpindi to send message to the concerned that the nation is now awake and let them free,” he said during an interview to a Britain-based media outlet.

Imran Khan said his wife came to know about gun attack on him through media. “She assumed I am well, but actually I received three bullets. It was almost impossible to survive in the assassination attempt, but fortunately I escaped life attempt.”

The PTI chief said those who hatched conspiracy to assassinate him [Imran Khan] were sitting at key positions.

He claimed the Wazirabad attack was not the first one as earlier his chopper had to make an emergency landing in flood-stricken areas and he was told by the pilot that there was something fishy with fuel.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said he had no issue with the snap election as their popularity was growing with each passing day.

He was of the view that he could not break relations with the United States merely because of regime change conspiracy, saying he always valued relations between Pakistan and the US.

On the other hand, the police have advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to wear bulletproof jacket for the rally and keep his movement secret.

As per the notification sent by police to PTI leadership, it has been said in the letter that the instructions of the police should be ensured for VIP security.

The Rawalpindi police have further suggested that a bulletproof rostrum must be installed for the former premier and he must wear a bulletproof jacket. It was also advised that Imran Khan must not come out of his car in a public place.