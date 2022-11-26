Share:

Former ISI chief Lt-General Faiz Hameed has decided to retire prematurely from the service.

The move came after the appointment of General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of the Army Staff and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Lt-General Azhar Abbas has also decided to take premature retirement from service.

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed and Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas were among the six contenders for the two highest positions in the military.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who is currently serving as commander of the Bahawalpur Corps, is due to retire on April 30, 2023 while Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas is serving as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) at the moment and his retirement is due on April 27, 2023.