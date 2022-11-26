NASEERABAD - A twenty-five-year-old young man was strangulated to death with a rope over honour killing in Naseerabad area of the province in the precincts of Munjishura police station, Naseerabad on Friday.
According to rescue sources, unidentified persons strangulated to death twenty-five-year-old young man Muhammad Ayub son of Ghous Bakhsh Khosa with a rope in the precincts of Police Station Munjushura in Naseerabad area of the province over honour killing.
Alleged accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.
The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Police Station, Munjushuru, Naseerabad started hunt for apprehending the perpetrators of the crime. Further investigation was underway.