NASEERABAD - A twenty-five-year-old young man was strangulated to death with a rope over honour killing in Naseerabad area of the province in the precincts of Munjishura police sta­tion, Naseerabad on Friday.

According to rescue sources, unidentified persons strangulated to death twenty-five-year-old young man Muhammad Ayub son of Ghous Bakhsh Khosa with a rope in the precincts of Police Station Munjushura in Naseer­abad area of the province over honour killing.

Alleged accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.

The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Police Station, Munjushuru, Naseerabad started hunt for apprehending the perpetrators of the crime. Further investigation was underway.