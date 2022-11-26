Share:

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML- N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday while lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan said that Imran Khan’s long march and plan to make the new COAS contentious failed.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam penned that "This long march failed miserably, one after another drama and lies, but the truth is that his 9-year plan to conspire against the government and to bring a favored COAS failed."

She further stated that "His [Imran Khan] plans to create hurdles in the appointment of the new COAS, to make him controversial, have failed. This is what you get for conspiring."