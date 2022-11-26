Share:

Recently the test for admissions of MBBS program was conducted and thousands of hopeful candidates participated in it. With a lot of aims and dreams every individual gave their best. But since the pandemic, the schedule pattern of MDCAT has gotten disturbed. The modes of this exam have shifted and it is now conducted online and on tablets. This is a problem because they don’t work properly always.

Moreover, majority of the students can’t practice questions on digital products such as mobile phones and tablets. This causes disorder and disturbance among the students who already go through a lot of anxiety while performing the exam. The government should take responsibility for this change in operation and a sound plan must be devised to improve the conditions of exam centers and exam modes.

I hope the publication of this letter will bring light to this problem and higher authorities will work for its solution.

HAREEM HASNAIN,

Lahore.