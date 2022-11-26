Share:

KHYBER - Two people were killed and another was injured, one of whom was a child in Torkham. according to reports, a man was killed when he fell off a lift in an under-construction terminal of National Logistic Cell (NLC) here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Umar, a resident of Nowshera district. In another incident, a truck ran over a little afghani child at zero point on the Torkham border, killing him on the spot. according to a police official, the truck driver was detained by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel following accident. another man, rizwan, was injured when he fell from a loaded vehicle during the NLC’s terminal construction work. The injured labourer was taken to the nearest health facility for treatment.