KHANEWAL - PTI MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj laid foundation stone of 20 kilometers long Khanewal Makhdoom­pur road as Rs 748 mil­lion would be spent on the project. Central leader PTI Ahmad Yar Hiraj, Hamid Nasir Hiraj, District general secretary PTI Imran Per­vaiz Dhool and large num­ber of local people were present. Speaking on this occasion, MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj said that funds have been issued for the road construction project and the longstanding transpor­tation issues of the people of this area would also be resolved. He said that it would also help to growers for bringing commodities to the markets. The road project would be complet­ed within six months and added that uplift projects worth millions of rupee were underway in the con­stituency with rapid pace