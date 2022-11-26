Share:

ISLAMABAD - Designated Chairman of Joint chiefs of the Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and designated Army Chief Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir would formally take their new command at an impressive change-of-command ceremony in Rawalpindi on November 29. The change-of-command event would be broadcast live from the Army Stadium for which state broadcasters are making arrangements. The invitation cards are being dispatched to the Prime Minister and the President, members of the cabinet, National Assembly speaker, Chairman Senate and members of the parliament. All former CJCSC and army chiefs have been invited to the ceremony. A number of retired three and two-star officers have also been invited to witness the ceremony. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Ajmad Khan Niazi and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar and Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum has also been invited to the event. A number of serving and retired Navy and Air Force chiefs have also been invited to the event. The change of the command for a new army chief is taking place after six years, however, the change of the command of CJCSC would be after three years.