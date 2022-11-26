Share:

LAHORE - Newage Cables/Master Paints and FG/Din Polo booked berths in the main final of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 after winning their respective semi-finals played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday. In the first semifinal, Newage Cables/ Master Paints defeated Diamond Paints by 9½-7. Juan Cruz Greguol smashed in superb six goals while Adnan Jalil Azam, Alman Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi converted one goal each. For Diamond Paints, Abdur Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) and Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace each. In the second semifinal, FG/Din Polo outlasted Remounts by 10½-3. Tomas Marin Moreno hammered six goals while Farhad Sheikh and Abbas Mukhtar struck three and one goal respectively for FG/ Din Polo. Raja Temur Nadeem, M Shahzad and Sawar M Naeem converted one goal each for Remounts. The main final will be played tomorrow (Sunday).