ISLAMABAD-As a responsible corporate, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) under its CSR Programme yesterday launched ‘MASHAL-E-ELM Programme’ for out-of-school children of village Chappri in district Attock.

In this regard, an MoU was signed between Vision-21 Global and OGDCL to launch the education programme at the cost of PKR 29.816 million. The MoU signing ceremony was held at OGDCL House, Islamabad.

ED (Services)-OGDCL Zia Salahuddin, Manager EC&N (CSR) beside other senior officials of both the companies were present on the occasion. Under the initiative, quality education will be provided to the children of village Chappri in district Attock through speed literacy program for primary, middle and matric level. The duration of the program will be four years including six months Skill Development Programme for the students of the community.