Balochistan faces many problems, with poverty being the most serious one. This grave situation may also be the biggest reason for violence and illiteracy in the province. Despite being the lowest populated province in the country, more than fifty-two percent of its populace lives under the poverty line and almost one-third of its populace is unemployed. More alarming is the literacy rate, which is around 29 percent, while school enrollment for girls stands at a mere 20 percent.

Balochistan also lacks an industrial base, and this is likely the single largest reason of unemployment in the province. There are many resources in the province. Gas was once found in Balochistan in 1952, however, many of its districts stay disadvantaged from fuel transmission facilities. According to one estimate, the province produces herbal gasoline worth eighty-five billion rupees yearly. However, it also receives only seven billion rupees as royalty from the federal government.

So I request the authorities to pay full interest toward all problems of Balochistan for its immediate development.

HZ BALOCH,

Kolahoo.