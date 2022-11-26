Share:

PESHAWAR - Businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan have laid stress on keeping effective liaison and coordination for the smooth operation of bilateral and transit trade besides an increase in the crossover of vehicles on both sides of the border. These views were expressed during the 16th meeting of the border committee held at Custom Station Torkham under the chairmanship of Muhammad Rizwan, Additional Collector Collectorate of Customs (Appraisement). Pakistan’s businessmen delegation was led by Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi while representatives from different departments including NLC, FC, and State Bank of Pakistan were also present. The Afghan delegation comprised Allauddin, Ismail Khan Shinwari (Transport Attache Afghan Consulate), and others. The participants of the meeting while discussing the pendency issue apprised that the number of stranded documents has reached 50,000 due to some technical issues and continuous disconnectivity of VPN and WeBOC. Moreover, the pendency of previous ISAF-related consignments is also slowing down the system, the meeting further informed. The participants of the meeting were assured regarding coordination with Transit staff about the clearing of pendency of T-1 documents. Pakistan businessmen demanded permission for the re-issuance of Ilam-o-Khabar (Afghan document) from Afghan consulate in Peshawar for the facilitation of traders. During the meeting, the Afghan delegation was informed to communicate to their senior management the reservation of Pakistan businessmen over the higher valuation of coal in Afghanistan as compared to international markets. The Afghan side requested for facilitating the movement of individuals accompanying dead bodies. They were informed that bonafide individuals are being facilitated in this regard. Representatives of chambers appreciated the efforts of customs authorities regarding the clearance of stuck-up vehicles which are now being cleared and have saved traders from heavy demurrage. The Afghan authorities were also requested to look into the matter of issues related to the registration of medicine in Afghanistan being exported from Pakistan.