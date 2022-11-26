Share:

LAHORE - Hosts Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 3-0 in their opening match of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship 2022 being played here the Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday. Pakistan won all three sets with the score being 28-26, 26-24 and 25-23 respectively. Usman Faryad was the top scorer from Pakistan, who is a rising star. On Thursday, the first match was played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and after a tough contest, Sri Lanka won it by 3-2 while the second match was won by Iran, who defeated Afghanistan by 3-0.